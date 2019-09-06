PRS’s roasted maple neck SE Custom 24 is now available in the US

After unveiling the model earlier this year in Europe, PRS has now made its SE Custom 24 Roasted Maple Limited electric guitar available for shipping in the US.

The new model retains all the foundational SE Custom 24 specs – a maple top, mahogany back, PRS patented molded tremolo, dual 85/15 “S” pickups with coil tapping – and adds in a roasted maple neck and fretboard for eye popping aesthetics as well as increased stability and sustain.

If this sounds like your type of axe, head over to PRS.

But do it soon – fewer than 2,000 SE Custom 24 Roasted Maple Limited Editions are being made for the US market.