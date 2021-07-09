PRS officially launches Roxy Pink finish for John Mayer’s signature Silver Sky

John Mayer is in full promotional mode for his upcoming studio effort Sob Rock, but besides the new ’80s-informed material, guitarists have been getting all hot and bothered about the pink Silver Sky that’s been fused to the blues heartthrob’s body in every appearance so far, including the video for new single, Last Train Home.

Speculation has been rife about the eventual availability of the pastel-hued eye-pleaser to us mere mortals, and Mayer and PRS have finally confirmed the finish, officially dubbed Roxy Pink, is available as of right now.

The new look will come with a rosewood fingerboard only – complete with 7.25” radius and small bird inlays, naturally – but otherwise is spec’d as per the original, with an alder body and maple neck.

There is, of course, also a trio of 635JM single coils based on Mayer’s favorite ’63 and ’64 Strat tones, while a PRS steel tremolo, vintage-style locking tuners and reversed PRS headstock round out the spec.

PRS broke news of the fresh finish during its Experience PRS 2021 event last night (around 17 minutes into the video below), which also featured appearances from Mark Tremonti, Mark Lettieri, and Mayer sideman and R&B phenom Isaiah Sharkey.

In addition to the video for Last Train Home, Mayer has showcased the Roxy Pink Silver Sky during a live performance of the track on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, as well as his sublime guest solo on JP Saxe’s Here’s Hopin’.

The guitarist has previously stated he will never make a sunburst Silver Sky, but isn’t opposed to introducing surf-inspired finishes in the future. While previous looks have been inspired by Tesla and Apple products, Roxy Pink’s pastel tones could be the first step towards more vintage-inspired colorways down the line.

For more info on the Roxy Pink Silver Sky, head over to PRS Guitars.