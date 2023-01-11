PRS celebrates 10th anniversary of the S2 Series with 2 limited-edition six-strings

It’s been 10 years since PRS took the wraps off its S2 Series of electric guitars, which originally sought to deliver heralded PRS craftsmanship in a “fresh, straightforward design” straight from its Stevensville, Maryland shop.

To commemorate the milestone, PRS has unveiled two limited-edition iterations of its S2 Custom 24 and S2 McCarty 594 six-strings, which celebrate their decade-old heritage with a handful of upgraded specs.

At the heart of each model, though, is the same S2 DNA that has proved so popular over the past 10 years. Having said that, three fairly notable alterations have been made to the spec sheet of each: the neck, fretboard and pickups.

Namely, each model calls upon mother of pearl Bird inlays – as opposed to the dot inlays some S2 alternatives offer – a set of 85/15 and 58/15 LT pickups and electronics, depending on the model, and a Cuban mahogany neck.

A range of striking colorway options are also available, including Lake Blue, Fire Red Burst, Bonni Pink Cherry Burst and Faded Gray Black. Only 1,000 units of each model will be made in total.

Read on to explore each guitar in greater detail.

PRS 10th Anniversary S2 Custom 24 Limited Edition

Image 1 of 4 PRS 10th Anniversary S2 Custom 24 Limited Edition in Lake Blue (Image credit: PRS) PRS 10th Anniversary S2 Custom 24 Limited Edition in Bonni Pink Cherry Burst (Image credit: PRS) PRS 10th Anniversary S2 Custom 24 Limited Edition in Eriza Verde (Image credit: PRS) PRS 10th Anniversary S2 Custom 24 Limited Edition in Faded Gray Black (Image credit: PRS)

For all intents and purposes, the PRS 10th Anniversary S2 Custom 24 Limited Edition is a standard S2 Custom 24, save a handful of select tweaks. That means its core comprises a solid mahogany body with a maple top – complete with an asymmetric bevel top carve – as well as a 25” scale length.

The new Cuban mahogany neck, meanwhile, is complemented with 24 frets, a Pattern Thin profile, mother of pearl Bird inlays and a 10” rosewood fretboard.

In terms of hardware, it features a PRS Patented Molded Tremolo, PRS Low Mass Locking tuners and a nifty “S2 10th Anniversary” truss rod cover.

It’s the pickups, though, that make the biggest difference. Whereas previous S2 Custom 24s have featured two 85/15 “S” humbuckers, the 10th anniversary model features fine-tuned, USA-made 85/15 pickups, which are said to provide a more “rich, clear, and balanced tone”.

Further still, the pickups are wired to a five-way blade switch for the first time in the S2 series, which swaps out the range’s standard three-way switch with push/pull tone control.

In terms of available colorways, Black Amber, Bonni Pink Cherry Burst, Eriza Verde, Faded Gray Black, Fire Red Burst and Lake Blue are all on tap.

The PRS 10th Anniversary S2 Custom 24 Limited Edition is available to preorder now for $2,299.

PRS 10th Anniversary S2 McCarty 594 Limited Edition

Image 1 of 3 PRS 10th Anniversary S2 McCarty 594 Limited Edition in Black Amber (Image credit: PRS) PRS 10th Anniversary S2 McCarty 594 Limited Edition in Fire Red Burst (Image credit: PRS) PRS 10th Anniversary S2 McCarty 594 Limited Edition in McCarty Sunburst (Image credit: PRS)

The above is joined by the PRS 10th Anniversary S2 McCarty 594 Limited Edition, which is almost identical save the chosen hardware and pickups. Here, a PRS Two-Piece bridge and Stopbar-style tailpiece combo is called into action, while tones come by way of two 58/15 LT humbuckers.

Again, the selected pickups were fine-tuned using the PRS TCI process, though are wired to a three-way toggle switch, two volume controls and two push/pull tone knobs. Other 10th anniversary-specific specs include the Cuban mahogany neck, commemorative truss rod cover and mother of pearl inlays.

Otherwise, it’s a standard S2 McCarty 594, featuring a mahogany body, maple top, 10” rosewood fingerboard and vintage-style tuners.

Here, available finishes include McCarty Sunburst, Lake Blue, Fire Red Burst and Black Amber.

The PRS 10th Anniversary S2 McCarty 594 Limited Edition is available to preorder for $2,399.

To find out more about each model, head over to PRS (opens in new tab).

PRS has had a hectic start to 2023, recently unveiling a range of new SE models and reviving its Sonzera 20 combo guitar amp.