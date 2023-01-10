PRS adds David Grissom signature, three McCarty 594 models to affordable SE line

PRS has added four models to the SE line, the Maryland company's most affordable line of electric guitars.

The new additions include the SE DGT – a lower-cost version of David Grissom's DGT signature guitar that was first announced in December – and three SE McCarty models, bringing some of PRS's most acclaimed designs to a lower price point.

You can learn more about each of the new models – and see them in action – below.

SE DGT

Image 1 of 2 PRS SE DGT Tobacco Sunburst (Image credit: PRS Guitars) PRS SE DGT Gold Top (Image credit: PRS Guitars)

Though we've known for a month now that the model was coming, we now finally have the SE DGT's specs.

The top-of-the-line DGT – first introduced to the PRS lineup in 2007 (opens in new tab) – was based on the McCarty platform, with a few tweaks. Among these were custom-engineered DGT pickups, "moon" inlays (as opposed to PRS's usual "bird" inlays), a tremolo bridge, and an ever-so-slightly adjusted, custom-profile neck.

Indeed, as we predicted a few weeks back, the SE DGT model is powered by fit-for-the-SE-line "S" versions of the aforementioned DGT pickups, and features a DGT-profile neck and moon inlays (though those are finish-dependent, more on that in a minute...)

Elsewhere, the Grissom signature model boasts a maple top and mahogany back, with a 25" mahogany neck sporting a 22-fret, 10" radius rosewood fretboard. The output of its two humbuckers, meanwhile, can be adjusted by a pair of volume knobs and a master tone knob outfitted with push/pull coil-tapping capabilities.

In terms of hardware – which is finished in nickel – there's PRS-designed tuners, a "DGT" logo on the truss rod cover and, of course, a tremolo bridge.

The PRS SE DGT guitar will be available starting in February – in Tobacco Sunburst (with bird inlays) and Gold Top (moon inlays) finishes – for $899 and $849, respectively.

SE McCarty 594

Image 1 of 3 PRS SE McCarty 594 Black Gold Burst (Image credit: PRS Guitars ) PRS SE McCarty 594 Faded Blue (Image credit: PRS Guitars) PRS SE McCarty 594 McCarty Sunburst (Image credit: PRS Guitars)

Similar in a number of ways to the SE DGT, the SE McCarty 594 also has a maple top and mahogany back.

Its 24.59" (to be exact) bound mahogany neck features a 10" radius, 22-fret rosewood fretboard with bird inlays and a PRS Double-Acting truss rod.

Powering the SE McCarty 594 are SE line "S" versions of its Core series older sibling's 58/15 LT humbuckers, with – like the Core McCarty 594 – volume and push/pull (coil-tapping) tone controls for each pickup, and a three-way toggle pickup switch on the upper bout.

Hardware on the SE McCarty 594 is also modeled after that found on its Core line predecessor, with a PRS two-piece bridge, vintage-style tuners and a nickel finish coming standard.

The PRS SE McCarty 594 will be available beginning in February – in Black Gold Burst, Faded Blue, and McCarty Sunburst finishes – with a MAP of $949.

SE McCarty 594 Singlecut

Image 1 of 3 PRS SE McCarty 594 Singlecut Black Gold Burst (Image credit: PRS Guitars) PRS SE McCarty 594 Singlecut Faded Blue (Image credit: PRS Guitars) PRS SE McCarty 594 Singlecut Vintage Sunburst (Image credit: PRS Guitars)

But for its single-cut design, the SE McCarty 594 Singlecut is essentially identical to its standard sibling.

Available starting in February, the PRS SE McCarty 594 Singlecut will be sold in Black Gold Burst, Faded Blue and Vintage Sunburst finishes, with a MAP of $949.

SE McCarty 594 Singlecut Standard

Image 1 of 2 PRS SE McCarty 594 Singlecut Standard McCarty Tobacco Sunburst (Image credit: PRS Guitars) PRS SE McCarty 594 Singlecut Standard Vintage Cherry (Image credit: PRS Guitars)

The SE McCarty 594 Singlecut Standard, meanwhile, is an all-mahogany – in the body and neck – counterpart to the SE McCarty 594, with the same hardware and electronics.

Available in February, in Tobacco Sunburst and Vintage Cherry finishes, it carries an MAP of $829.

For more info on all of PRS's new releases, visit PRS Guitars (opens in new tab).