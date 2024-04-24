“Your voice has been heard”: At long last, left-handed versions of John Mayer’s PRS SE Silver Sky are officially on the way – and they’re arriving sooner than you might think

At long last, PRS has finally announced it will be releasing a left-handed version of its insanely popular John Mayer SE Silver Sky.

The original SE model was first launched in 2022, and was billed as an affordable take on Mayer's flagship USA-made PRS signature guitar from 2018.

Since its release, the Silver Sky has become a firm fan favorite, and has been reimagined with various colorways, maple fretboards, and even as a custom ‘Dead Spec’ model, inspired by Jerry Garcia’s Alligator Stratocaster.

Its popularity hasn’t diminished over the years, either: it was the best-selling guitar on Reverb in 2023. Alas, all this time the Maryland brand has neglected the left-hand market. Until now, that is.

Posting on its Instagram, the firm has announced that “your voice has been heard”, with a video that displays a horde of fan comments pleading for a lefty model.

The video then cuts to a clip of the guitar being horizontally flipped on Photoshop, before typing the words: “SE Silver Sky ‘Lefty’ Coming fall 2024.”

While one user hailed the announcement as “my dream come true”, another did skeptically question whether this was a belated April Fool's joke. It is not, and the SE Silver Sky is primed for some lefty love in just a few short months.

What's more, the PRS SE Silver Sky "Lefty" is apparently available to preorder from dealers now.

Like its right-hand predecessor, the left-handed guitar will feature a bolt-on neck and three single-coil 635JM "S" pickups. As an added bonus, players can choose from a rosewood or maple fingerboard, with PRS fortunately catering to both preferences right out the gate.

Other features expected to be carried over are its two-point steel tremolo and vintage style tuners.

Color options include Moon White, Piano Black, Stone Blue, and Storm Gray for the rosewood 'board models, and Overland Gray, Nylon Blue, and Summit Purple for the maple fans.

So, still no sign of a sunburst version – but if you were wondering what a Stevie Ray Vaughan-inspired Silver Sky would look like, look no further than this daring fan mod.

The 'righty' models came in at $849, so expect the southpaw models that to be in a similar bracket.

Despite the guitar’s meteoric success, its soon-to-be-storied history did get off to a false start, after PRS hung up on Mayer when he initially approached the brand for a collaboration.

Head over to PRS to find out more.