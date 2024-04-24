“Your voice has been heard”: At long last, left-handed versions of John Mayer’s PRS SE Silver Sky are officially on the way – and they’re arriving sooner than you might think

By Phil Weller
published

Following huge demand, PRS is set to reconfigure the hugely popular model for southpaws six years after its initial release

John Mayer performing live
(Image credit: Joseph Okpako/WireImage via Getty)

At long last, PRS has finally announced it will be releasing a left-handed version of its insanely popular John Mayer SE Silver Sky.

The original SE model was first launched in 2022, and was billed as an affordable take on Mayer's flagship USA-made PRS signature guitar from 2018.

