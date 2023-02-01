PureSalem Guitars debuts a radical new offset body shape with La Bruja

PureSalem Guitars has announced the arrival of a new offset electric guitar design, dubbed La Bruja (which loosely translates as ‘female witch’).

It’s an undoubtedly eye-catching design, with a body shape that recalls elements of the Gibson Firebird and the Ibanez Fireman, albeit with a distinctly retro aesthetic.

The body and neck are both mahogany and there’s a rosewood fretboard. Further nods are made to Gibson in the form of a 23 3/4” scale length, block inlays and binding on the body and neck.

The neck (constructed using dual truss rods) is shaped with a ‘Modern Thin C’ profile, which has been given a player-friendly light satin finish and there are 21 medium jumbo frets. Heading to the headstock end you’ll find a 43mm nut and a set of custom PureSalem Pin-locking tuners.

Pickup duties are handled by two custom gold foil units, which are described as medium output, and there’s a simple control setup of volume and tone knobs and a three-way pickup selector. Finally, there’s a TonePros bridge and stop tailpiece.

At a price of $1,145, it’s a pretty compelling package, given the hardware and tone wood selection.

“The idea is to put a pick in one hand and a guitar in the other and with a tiny movement rule the world!” says PureSalem’s Dave Fair.

”Our new PureSalem La BRUJA, model (translation from Spanish to English is: Female Witch) is an original design that combines quality construction and components with striking bold looks.”

PureSalam’s La Bruja is available now in Metallic Shell Pink and Graffiti Yellow, direct from the brand’s at a price of $1,145.

Head to PureSalem Guitars (opens in new tab) for more information.