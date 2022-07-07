Queen and Adam Lambert announce Rhapsody Over London – a live stream extravaganza captured during their 10-night stint at the O2 Arena

Queen And Adam Lambert have announced Rhapsody Over London – a live and on-demand streaming event featuring footage captured during their remarkable 10 day-run at London’s O2 Arena back in June.

The online event takes place on July 24 will feature a 28-song concert film, which was recorded in rich detail using a team of over 100 technicians and 26 cameras.

It will all be presented via KisWe’s live streaming platform, enabling fans to interact with live chat, cheer buttons and other futuristic gubbins, including exclusive digital stickers and the ability to purchase merchandise during the show.

Fans will also be able to submit questions for the band to answer during a live streamed pre-show Q&A session.

However, all of that is secondary to the performance. As mentioned, the film encompasses a formidable 28-song setlist that will include the likes of Bohemian Rhapsody, Bicycle Race, These Are the Days of Our Lives, Under Pressure and A Kind of Magic.

Q.A.L.’s press release is also promising a “towering” Brian May solo set piece and a poignant duet with (a video reprisal of) Freddie Mercury.

Just like a real arena show, tickets are available in various confusing packages, though at least we can guarantee you won’t get stuck behind a pillar for this particular gig.

Everyone purchasing a ticket (starting from $20) will get access to the concert film (until July 31), the live pre-show Q&A and the option to stream the documentary The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story in the two days prior to the event.

Upgrading to the RhapsodyPlus option ($30) gives you access to a further bundle of on-demand video, including Summersonic – Live in Tokyo, Live Around the World, ‘Queen + Adam Lambert – Meet the Press’ and the ‘Live Around The World’ launch Q&A. For another $10 you can stream all that in 4K.

Finally, the excellently-titled I Want It All package ($75) gets you all of the above, plus a Rhapsody Over London t-shirt.

If you want it all, or at least some of it, head over to Queen’s live stream site to buy tickets.