Queen to Release New Album of Demos Featuring Freddie Mercury

After tossing around names like Lady Gaga for the lead singer spot, it looks like Queen have finally settled on the right singer: Freddie Mercury.

According to NME, Brian May and Roger Taylor are currently working their way through Queen's archive of material to select unreleased tracks for an upcoming album. No further details are available at this time.

May also told the Daily Star that the band were working on a follow-up to the musical We Will Rock You, saying: "The songs are there, it's just a question of finding time to get the right production."