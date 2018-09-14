Queens of the Stone Share Stripped-Down Performance Clip of "The Way You Used to Do"

Queens of the Stone Age have shared a live performance of their 2017 song, “The Way You Used to Do,” in radically reworked form.

At a one-off acoustic set at the Museum of Old and New Art in Tasmania, Australia—a show that benefitted the Royal Hobart Hospital Pediatrics Ward—the band transformed the jaunty, upbeat single from their 2017 album, Villains, in a darker, more stripped-down affair.

The show at MONA reportedly raised $10,000, which was matched by QOTSA frontman Joshua Homme’s own Sweet Stuff Foundation, for a total of $20,000. The following day the band visited the Pediatrics Ward at the Royal Hobart Hospital, where they presented staff with a check for the donations.

Check out the performance above.