Queens of the Stone Age "Deep Into Makin' the New Album"

It's been nearly five years since the release of Era Vulgaris, but it looks like 2012 may very well satisfy fans' hunger for a new Queens of the Stone Age album.

Posting on their official Facebook page, the band posted the following as part of a Christmas sale reminder: "Yep. the Queens are deep into makin' the new album. Locked away in the desert. & shit yeah. it. sounds. fuckin. killer."

Queens of the Stone Age haven't written a new album since 2007, but that's not to say they haven't been busy. The band re-released their first two albums -- Queens of the Stone Age and Rated R -- in 2010, touring behind the releases.

QOTSA frontman Josh Homme also has been busy with his other band, Them Crooked Vultures, which, of course, features Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones and drummer Dave Grohl.