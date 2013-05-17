Queens of the Stone Age Premiere Music Video for "If I Had a Tail"

Queens of the Stone Age have released another new music video for a track off their upcoming album, ... Like Clockwork.

This time, it's for a song called "If I Had a Tail," a live version of which the band began streaming for free last week.

The new animated video, which you can watch below, follows the storyline that began in the (also animated) video for "I Appear Missing," which the band released on May 6 (and which you can watch here).

If all these new QOTSA videos and song premieres aren't quite enough for you, head over to the band's new website, Likeclockwork.tv, which offers fans creepy phone calls as part of the promotion for the new album.

Stay tuned for more new-album previews from Queens of the Stone Age. Apparently, they can strike at any moment!