Queensrÿche's new song "Around The World" is available for free download from the band's Facebook page. Fans first have to "Like" the page to access the download link to the song.

"Around The World" is taken from Queensrÿche's new album, Dedicated To Chaos, which will be released in Europe via WEA/Roadrunner on June 27 and by Roadrunner Records/Loud & Proud on June 28 in North America.

Queensrÿche's new digital single, "Get Started," will be available through most digital retailers on June 5.