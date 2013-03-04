Queensrÿche to Release New Studio Album in June

Seattle rockers Queensrÿche have signed with Century Media and will release their new album June 11.
The new disc will be the debut album from the current lineup of Todd La Torre (vocals), Michael Wilton (guitars), Parker Lundgren (guitars), Eddie Jackson (bass) and Scott Rockenfield (drums).
The band premiered a snippet from a new song, “Redemption,” from the upcoming release on Eddie Trunk’s radio show on February 22. You can check it out below.
“Queensrÿche is excited to begin writing this next chapter of our career with Century Media," says bassist Eddie Jackson. "Their passion and love for music has been apparent since early discussions and we are pleased to call them partners on this journey. We are also thankful for all of the fans who have supported us from day one and helped us get to where we are today. Todd, Scott, Parker, Michael and I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for each and every one of you.”
Queensrÿche also will head out on their Return to History World Tour in March and April. The tour kicks off on March 5 in Dubuque, Iowa, and makes stops in nine countries, wrapping up April 26 in the Netherlands. The band will take to the high seas on this year’s Monsters Of Rock Cruise and Sweden Rock Cruise. The 23-date trek will make stops in New York, Tennessee and Florida, plus Canada, the UK and Germany. Tickets for all shows are on sale now. Check out all the dates below.
For more about the band, visit queensrycheofficial.com.
RETURN TO HISTORY WORLD TOUR 2013
- DATECITY, STATEVENUE
- Mar 5 Dubuque, IADiamond Jo Casino
- Mar 7Toronto, ONPhoenix Concert Theatre
- Mar 8Englewood, NJBergen Performing Arts Center
- Mar 9Jim Thorpe, PAPenn’s Peak
- Mar 10Patchogue, NYThe Emporium
- Mar 12Nashville, TNWildhorse Saloon
- Mar 14Biloxi, MSHard Rock Hotel & Casino
- Mar 15Tampa, FLRitz Ybor
- Mar 16Fort Lauderdale, FLMonsters Of Rock Cruise
- Mar 22Orlando, FLHouse Of Blues
- Mar 23Raleigh, NCLongbranch
- Mar 30Uncasville, CTMohegan Sun Casino
- Apr 6Regina, SKCasino Regina Show Lounge
- Apr 11Stockholm, SWESweden Rock Cruise
- Apr 13Oulu, FINClub Teatria
- Apr 14Mons, BELPower Prog & Metal Festival @ Lotto Mons Expo
- Apr 15London, UKO2 Academy
- Apr 17Nottingham, UKRock City
- Apr 18Manchester, UKThe Ritz
- Apr 19Dublin, IREThe Academy Dublin
- Apr 20Duisburg, GERGluckaufhalle
- Apr 21Ludwigsburg, GERRockfabrik
- Apr 23Aaburg, SWIMoonwalker
- Apr 24Munchen, GERTheaterfabrik
- Apr 26Eindhoven, NETEffennar
Other Confirmed 2013 Tour Dates
DATECITY, STATEVENUE
Jul 18Oshkosh, WIRock USA Festival
Jul 19Springville, INABATE of Indiana “Boogie”
Jul 20Erie, PARoar on the Shore Biker Rally
Aug 2Sturgis, SDThe Sturgis Buffalo Chip