Queensrÿche to Release New Studio Album in June

Seattle rockers Queensrÿche have signed with Century Media and will release their new album June 11.

The new disc will be the debut album from the current lineup of Todd La Torre (vocals), Michael Wilton (guitars), Parker Lundgren (guitars), Eddie Jackson (bass) and Scott Rockenfield (drums).

The band premiered a snippet from a new song, “Redemption,” from the upcoming release on Eddie Trunk’s radio show on February 22. You can check it out below.

“Queensrÿche is excited to begin writing this next chapter of our career with Century Media," says bassist Eddie Jackson. "Their passion and love for music has been apparent since early discussions and we are pleased to call them partners on this journey. We are also thankful for all of the fans who have supported us from day one and helped us get to where we are today. Todd, Scott, Parker, Michael and I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for each and every one of you.”

Queensrÿche also will head out on their Return to History World Tour in March and April. The tour kicks off on March 5 in Dubuque, Iowa, and makes stops in nine countries, wrapping up April 26 in the Netherlands. The band will take to the high seas on this year’s Monsters Of Rock Cruise and Sweden Rock Cruise. The 23-date trek will make stops in New York, Tennessee and Florida, plus Canada, the UK and Germany. Tickets for all shows are on sale now. Check out all the dates below.

For more about the band, visit queensrycheofficial.com.

RETURN TO HISTORY WORLD TOUR 2013

DATECITY, STATEVENUE

Mar 5 Dubuque, IADiamond Jo Casino

Mar 7Toronto, ONPhoenix Concert Theatre

Mar 8Englewood, NJBergen Performing Arts Center

Mar 9Jim Thorpe, PAPenn’s Peak

Mar 10Patchogue, NYThe Emporium

Mar 12Nashville, TNWildhorse Saloon

Mar 14Biloxi, MSHard Rock Hotel & Casino

Mar 15Tampa, FLRitz Ybor

Mar 16Fort Lauderdale, FLMonsters Of Rock Cruise

Mar 22Orlando, FLHouse Of Blues

Mar 23Raleigh, NCLongbranch

Mar 30Uncasville, CTMohegan Sun Casino

Apr 6Regina, SKCasino Regina Show Lounge

Apr 11Stockholm, SWESweden Rock Cruise

Apr 13Oulu, FINClub Teatria

Apr 14Mons, BELPower Prog & Metal Festival @ Lotto Mons Expo

Apr 15London, UKO2 Academy

Apr 17Nottingham, UKRock City

Apr 18Manchester, UKThe Ritz

Apr 19Dublin, IREThe Academy Dublin

Apr 20Duisburg, GERGluckaufhalle

Apr 21Ludwigsburg, GERRockfabrik

Apr 23Aaburg, SWIMoonwalker

Apr 24Munchen, GERTheaterfabrik

Apr 26Eindhoven, NETEffennar

Other Confirmed 2013 Tour Dates

DATECITY, STATEVENUE

Jul 18Oshkosh, WIRock USA Festival

Jul 19Springville, INABATE of Indiana “Boogie”

Jul 20Erie, PARoar on the Shore Biker Rally

Aug 2Sturgis, SDThe Sturgis Buffalo Chip