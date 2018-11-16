Queensryche Share New Song, "Man the Machine"

Queensryche have shared a new song, "Man the Machine," from their forthcoming album, The Verdict.

As previously reported, The Verdict is out March 1, 2019, via Century Media Records.

"I'm extremely proud of what we were able to accomplish on this record. The relentless dedication and hard work of everyone involved has been very rewarding," singer Todd La Torre said in a statement. "I am excited and looking forward to it no longer just belonging to us, but belonging to the world. We hope you all enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed making it!"

Added guitarist Michael "Whip" Wilton, "The Verdict is the most metal and the most progressive record we have made in a long time. I couldn't possibly be more excited for everyone to hear this."

The Verdict was produced, mixed, and mastered by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Iced Earth, Hatebreed) at Uberbeatz in Lynwood, WA, Planet-Z in Wilbraham, MA and Watershed Studio in Seattle, WA. A Pledge pre-order campaign is currently running here.

Additionally, Queensryche will be heading out on a spring 2019 tour in support of The Verdict. Support will come from Fates Warning, with the Cringe joining both bands on select dates. For more information, as well as purchasing tickets, go to QueensrycheOfficial.com.