“It sounds like nature coming through the speakers”: Jimmy Page shares rare home recorded demo of Led Zeppelin’s Ten Years Gone

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The song, from Physical Graffiti, was demoed by Page before he linked up with the band at Headley Grange in the 1970s

Jimmy Page performs onstage during the 38th Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jimmy Page has shared the original homemade demo of Led Zeppelin's Ten Years Gone, presenting the classic in a raw, unfiltered format.

The English guitar legend uploaded the track to his YouTube channel over the weekend (on March 29) as a “footnote” to a track that featured on 1975's expansive and experimental LP, Physical Graffiti.

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Ten Years Gone - Home Demo - YouTube Ten Years Gone - Home Demo - YouTube
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“[It’s] a deep, reflective piece with hypnotic, interweaving riffs,” he said. “Light and dark, shadow and glare. It sounds like nature coming through the speakers.”

Several unreleased Physical Graffiti tracks were sold at auction in 2014, with the album getting an anniversary remaster the following year. But this is the first time one of the record's tracks, as embryonic as this, has become available for public consumption.

In related news, Dweezil Zappa is eyeing Jimmy Page for his mega-shred instrumental project. Paul Reed Smith has also claimed that Page played one of his guitars, and the display he put on was one of the best he's ever seen.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.

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