“This may be the best album Peter’s ever made”: Peter Frampton announces first album in 16 years – and it features an all-star cast

Peter Frampton has announced his first new album in 16 years.

Carry the Light was co-written with his son, Julian, and features an intriguing cast of guest musicians, including H.E.R., Tom Morello, and Sheryl Crow.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is continuing in spite of his inclusion body myositis (IBM) diagnosis in 2015. That's seen him adapt his playing style to counter the generative disease's effects, while (semi) recent live showings shredding the Beatles with Grace Bowers and Trey Anastasio, and soloing with Pearl Jam in Nashville, prove that the Les Paul-toting legend still has plenty of licks in him yet.

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Consequently, Carry the Light extends that sentiment, and Frampton hopes it can usher in a new era for him.

“It was one of my most enjoyable projects ever,” he says. “I got to work with my son Julian – writing and producing together. A first of many for us, I’m sure.”

Its lead single, Buried Treasure, is a tribute to the late Tom Petty, with the song’s lyrics littered with references to the singer-songwriter, and it even features Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont. It’s a driving song, but laid back all the same, with ample space for Frampton’s tasteful lead lines to weave in and around his rasping, thankful vocals.

But Benmount isn’t the only guest on the album. Tom Morello, fresh from working with Måneskin guitarist Thomas Raggi, Fender signature artist H.E.R., Sheryl Crow, Graham Nash, and saxophonist Bill Evans have all heeded Frampton’s call for extra firepower.

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“This may be the best album Peter’s ever made,” claims engineer, co-producer, and longtime Mark Knopfler collaborator Chuck Ainlay. “The songs are just so poignant, and his voice has matured in a way that really delivers what he's trying to get across.”

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The 10-track album releases on May 15 via UMG Recordings in a host of formats, including 180-gram yellow vinyl and in hi-res, Dolby Atmos audio.

Recently, Frampton has been busy celebrating 50 years since the release of his seminal live album, Frampton Comes Alive! by revealing that, not only did Kiss’ Alive! take inspiration from its name, but it also features a raft of his equipment.