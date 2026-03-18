“This may be the best album Peter’s ever made”: Peter Frampton announces first album in 16 years – and it features an all-star cast

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Carry the Light was co-written with Frampton’s son and features guest spots from Tom Morello, H.E.R. and Sheryl Crow

Peter Frampton promo shoot for his album Carry the Light
(Image credit: Lynn Goldsmith)

Peter Frampton has announced his first new album in 16 years.

Carry the Light was co-written with his son, Julian, and features an intriguing cast of guest musicians, including H.E.R., Tom Morello, and Sheryl Crow.

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“It was one of my most enjoyable projects ever,” he says. “I got to work with my son Julian – writing and producing together. A first of many for us, I’m sure.”

But Benmount isn’t the only guest on the album. Tom Morello, fresh from working with Måneskin guitarist Thomas Raggi, Fender signature artist H.E.R., Sheryl Crow, Graham Nash, and saxophonist Bill Evans have all heeded Frampton’s call for extra firepower.

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The 10-track album releases on May 15 via UMG Recordings in a host of formats, including 180-gram yellow vinyl and in hi-res, Dolby Atmos audio.

Recently, Frampton has been busy celebrating 50 years since the release of his seminal live album, Frampton Comes Alive! by revealing that, not only did KissAlive! take inspiration from its name, but it also features a raft of his equipment.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.

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