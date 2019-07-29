Queensryche Share Official "Bent" Video

Queensryche have shared the official video for "Bent," from their recent album, The Verdict. You can check it out above.

Guitarist Michael Wilton told Guitar World about "Bent," "I love that song. It’s a very heavy guitar-driven Queensrÿche composition that segues beautifully from one guitar part to another.”

The Verdict was produced, mixed, and mastered by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Iced Earth, Hatebreed) at Uberbeatz in Lynwood, WA, Planet-Z in Wilbraham, MA and Watershed Studio in Seattle, WA.

For more information, head to QueensrycheOfficial.com.