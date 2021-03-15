Quilter Labs recreates 3 vintage Fender amps with its new Aviator Cub combo

Quilter Labs has introduced its newest solid-state guitar amp, the Aviator Cub.

A small 1x12 combo driven by a 50-watt Eminence speaker, the Aviator Cub boasts three solid-state amp voices, each modeled on a different vintage Fender combo: a 1960 Tweed, a 1962 Blonde and a 1965 Black Panel.

Controls include preamp gain level, three-band EQ, limiter threshold, and a single-knob reverb section. The unit also boasts a built-in effects loop, separate outputs for both line and headphone signals, and a master volume control at the power amp stage. Watch YouTube Jay Leonard J's demo of the amp below.

Size-wise, the amp is relatively compact – at 16.5 x 16.5 x 10.8” (H x W x D) – and lightweight, too, at only 21.55 lbs.

The Aviator Cub is available now for $599. For more information, head over to Quilter Labs.