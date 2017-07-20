Quinn Sullivan Premieres New Music Video for "Midnight Highway"

(Image credit: Photos by Griffin Lotz)

If, over the course of your career as a guitarist, you've shared the stage with Buddy Guy, Eric Clapton, Los Lobos, The Roots, Derek Trucks & Susan Tedeschi and Joe Bonamassa, you can safely say that you've had a remarkable career. If you've accomplished all of that by the age of 17 though, you stand alone.

It's in this extraordinary position that Quinn Sullivan finds himself: a seasoned blues veteran still in his teenage years.

Today, we're premiering the music video for "Midnight Highway," the title track off his third studio album, which he released in January.

"I wanted to make a video that really showcased where I grew up and how it relates to this journey I’ve been on now for about a decade," said Sullivan of the new video.

"The opening scene is me walking out of my high school and walking around my city of New Bedford, MA. The song is about this path I’ve been on and how you have to keep moving and persevering through the good and bad times. That 'path' started in New Bedford so I thought to myself, 'What better setting than the place that I grew up and where I started this journey.'”

Midnight Highway is available on iTunes.

For more about Sullivan and Midnight Highway, head on over to quinnsullivanmusic.com.