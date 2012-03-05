Radiohead Add More North American Tour Dates

Just weeks after expanding the West Coast leg of their North American tour, Radiohead have added 11 new dates to their tour itinerary. The new dates can be seen below, and you can get the full run of dates here.

On the tour's opening night in Miami, the band debuted two new tracks, "Cut a Hole" and "Identikit." Footage of both tracks can be seen here.

Radiohead are on tour in support of their latest album, 2011's The King of Limbs.

New 2012 Radiohead North American Tour Dates