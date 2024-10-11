“There seems to be an idea among guitarists that something as remarkable as a box that creates a perfect echo is old, played out or overused”: Why Jonny Greenwood downsized his rig to just a guitar, amp and delay pedal to write the Smile’s new album

By
published

The sound of the Radiohead offshoot’s latest record stemmed from a challenge the famously tech-savvy guitarist set for himself – and his renewed love of delay

Jonny Greenwood performs onstage with the Smile at Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone on June 23, 2024
(Image credit: Valeria Magri/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images)

The Smile – the sonically adventurous trio of Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, and jazz drummer Tom Skinner – are fresh off the release of Cutouts, the band's second album of 2024, and third in as many years overall.

That sentence in particular is still a surprising one for many Radiohead fans, given that eight years and counting have elapsed since that band's last studio effort. Then again, despite featuring Radiohead's two principal members, the Smile are a very different beast indeed.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.