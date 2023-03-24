Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood to play bass on Nick Cave’s forthcoming solo tour

Colin Greenwood is set to play bass on Nick Cave’s forthcoming solo tour across the US later this year.

The dates kick off in Asheville, NC on September 19 and finish with two shows at LA’s Orpheum Theatre on October 27 and 28.

Greenwood previously performed with Cave across his Australian dates with Warren Ellis in 2022. Here, he is presented as “accompanying” the songwriter and performer, suggesting a set of intimate shows in a duo format.

The news is also significant for Radiohead fans as it means there is unlikely to be an end to the band’s hiatus this year. The UK rock band have not released an album since 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool.

In addition, Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood formed side-project The Smile in 2021, with drummer Tom Skinner. A recent newsletter update (opens in new tab) from the group shared an image of The Smile in the studio, stating, “We’re deep in recording. Week 7. Reel 15.”

Last year, Radiohead drummer Philip Selway told Stereogum (opens in new tab) that he does not begrudge the other members’ bands and projects, amid their ongoing hiatus.

“Radiohead’s the umbrella, if you like,” said Selway. “What Radiohead does is very much the pole that’s holding up the umbrella, but all these other projects come underneath it as well. And it’s just fascinating seeing how we all operate in different musical collaborations… getting that wider sense of each other’s musicality in that way.”

Check out Nick Cave’s full US solo tour dates with the Radiohead man below.

Colin Greenwood is not the only famous bassist keen to play with the Australian great, though. Last year, Flea dropped in to perform with Nick Cave and Warren Ellis at their LA show.

09/19 Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

09/21 Durham, NC - DPAC

09/23 Washington, D.C. - Lincoln Theatre

09/25 Cleveland, OH - Playhouse Square

09/27 Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

09/29 Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre

10/02 Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

10/06 Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

10/07 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

10/10 Boston, MA - Wang Theatre

10/12 Montreal, Quebec - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

10/14 Toronto, Ontario - Massey Hall

10/15 Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre

10/17 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

10/20 Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall

10/22 Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

10/23 Austin, TX - ACL at The Moody

10/27 Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

10/28 Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

For more information and tickets, head to Nick Cave’s site (opens in new tab).