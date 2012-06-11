Radiohead Hint at Jack White Collaboration?

During Radiohead's headlining set at this past weekend's Bonnaroo festival in Manchester, Tennessee, frontman Thom Yorke hinted that the band may have used their time in the state to fit in a collaboration with Jack White.

"This song is for Jack White," said Yorke before "Supercollider." "We saw him yesterday. A big thank-you to him, but we can't tell you why. You'll find out."

The hint seems to suggest Radiohead might be next up for the Blue Series of singles from White's Third Man Records, which is located in Nashville.

Watch Radiohead perform a new song, "Full Stop," at Chicago's First Midwest Bank Amphitheater: