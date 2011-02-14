Radiohead to Release Eighth Studio Album

Radiohead just announced the imminent release of their eighth studio album, The King of Limbs.

The band have begun taking pre-orders for The King of Limbs exclusively from their website, www.radiohead.com; fans will be able to digitally download the album from as early as the end of this week, Saturday 19th February.

For the next few weeks, the album will be exclusively available from the band's site in two versions - digital download (either MP3 or WAV) and a special, made to order deluxe edition featuring 2 clear 10" vinyl records, a CD, a digital download and exclusive artwork all in a special "newspaper" format.

Following this initial digital release on the band's own Ticker Tape imprint, the album will be on general release on CD & 12" vinyl in all music stores and major digital retailers from March 28th. As with In Rainbows, the band will partner with XL Recordings, TBD Records in the USA & Canada and Hostess Entertainment in Japan and Asia.

The King of Limbs was produced by longtime collaborator, Nigel Godrich.