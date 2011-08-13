Rainbow: Double-Disc 'Live In Germany 1976' Reissue Announced

Eagle Rock Entertainment has announced that they will release a double-disc reissue of Rainbow's Live In Germany 1976 this month.

This snapshot of the band in their prime features the lineup of Ronnie James Dio, Ritchie Blackmore, Cozy Powell, Jimmy Bain and Tony Carey. This particular lineup only recorded one studio album together, 1976's Rising.

Live In Germany 1976 will feature lengthy versions of "Kill The King," "Man On The Silver Mountain" and "Stargazer," among others.

For an exact release time, keep an eye on Eagle Rock's official website.