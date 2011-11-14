Rammstein Announce North American Tour Dates

Germany industrial metal band Rammstein have just announced the details of a 2012 North American tour. You can find the full list of tour dates below.
The tour announcement comes as the band prepare to release their first-ever career retrospective, Made In Germany 1995 - 2011, which hits shelves on December 13.
Rammstein also just released a new digital single comprised of four songs, two of them new, including the title track, "Mein Land."
The band recently filmed a video for "Mein Land," which you can check out here.
Rammstein 2012 North American tour dates:
- April 20 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - BankAtlantic Center
- April 21 - Tampa, FL - St. Pete Times Forum
- April 23 - Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena
- April 25 - Baltimore, MD - 1st Mariner Arena
- April 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
- April 28 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Coliseum
- April 29 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center
- May 01 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
- May 03 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena
- May 04 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena
- May 06 - Detroit, MI - The Palace of Auburn Hills
- May 08 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
- May 10 - Winnipeg, MB - MTS Centre
- May 13 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
- May 14 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
- May 17 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
- May 18 - Glendale, AZ - Jobing.com Arena
- May 22 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
- May 24 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
- May 25 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center