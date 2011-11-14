Trending

Rammstein Announce North American Tour Dates

Germany industrial metal band Rammstein have just announced the details of a 2012 North American tour. You can find the full list of tour dates below.

The tour announcement comes as the band prepare to release their first-ever career retrospective, Made In Germany 1995 - 2011, which hits shelves on December 13.

Rammstein also just released a new digital single comprised of four songs, two of them new, including the title track, "Mein Land."

The band recently filmed a video for "Mein Land," which you can check out here.

Rammstein 2012 North American tour dates:

  • April 20 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - BankAtlantic Center
  • April 21 - Tampa, FL - St. Pete Times Forum
  • April 23 - Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena
  • April 25 - Baltimore, MD - 1st Mariner Arena
  • April 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
  • April 28 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Coliseum
  • April 29 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center
  • May 01 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
  • May 03 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena
  • May 04 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena
  • May 06 - Detroit, MI - The Palace of Auburn Hills
  • May 08 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
  • May 10 - Winnipeg, MB - MTS Centre
  • May 13 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
  • May 14 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
  • May 17 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
  • May 18 - Glendale, AZ - Jobing.com Arena
  • May 22 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
  • May 24 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
  • May 25 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center