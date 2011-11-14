Rammstein Announce North American Tour Dates

Germany industrial metal band Rammstein have just announced the details of a 2012 North American tour. You can find the full list of tour dates below.

The tour announcement comes as the band prepare to release their first-ever career retrospective, Made In Germany 1995 - 2011, which hits shelves on December 13.

Rammstein also just released a new digital single comprised of four songs, two of them new, including the title track, "Mein Land."

The band recently filmed a video for "Mein Land," which you can check out here.

Rammstein 2012 North American tour dates: