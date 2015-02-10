Randy Bachman's New Band, Bachman, Premieres "Bad Child," Featuring Joe Bonamassa

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the premiere of "Bad Child," a new song by Bachman, Randy Bachman's new band.

The song, which is from Bachman's new album, Heavy Blues, features Joe Bonamassa on guitar. You can check it out below.

Heavy Blues will be released April 14.

Bachman, the force behind classic Bachman-Turner Overdrive tunes like “Takin’ Care of Business," “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet” and “American Woman," is a major fan of classic Sixties blues rock, and that is evident on Heavy Blues.

“I went back and I simplified so many songs,” Bachman said. “I had written so many songs, and Kevin Shirley would say to me, ‘This is really great, but it’s got 12 chords. Take out 10 of them and make it a two-chord song.’

"And I go, ‘Wow, yeah, but it’s going to change the whole song and the melody line,’ and he’d say, ‘Yeah, so be it. Go and change it.’ So I’d go and change it, and it’d become more of a Bo Diddley thing, like in ‘Confessin’ to the Devil.’”

Bonamassa, Neil Young, Peter Frampton, Robert Randolph, Scott Holiday (Rival Sons), Luke Doucet and the late Jeff Healey contributed their unique guitar licks to various tracks, all of which were written by Bachman.

“They’ve all been heroes, and they’ve all been friends,” Bachman said.

One of the Great White North’s favorite musical sons, Bachman co-founded the Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive, earning more than 120 gold and platinum albums/singles as a performer and producer and amassing more than 40 million in record sales. He’s also no stranger to garnering Number 1 spots on radio playlists, having done so in more than 20 countries.

For more information, visit randybachman.com. Check out "Bad Child" below, plus an EPK for the new album!