Feature-length Randy Rhoads: Reflections of a Guitar Icon documentary given May release date

It’s been confirmed that a feature-length documentary celebrating the life and legacy of late electric guitar legend Randy Rhoads will be arriving later this year.

Due May 6, the film will be narrated by LA Guns axeman Tracii Guns, and will contain a wealth of interviewees, including Ozzy Osbourne, George Lynch, Dweezil Zappa and Joel Hoekstra, as well as Bruce Kulick, Doug Aldrich and Jon Donais.

Randy Rhoads: Reflections of a Guitar Icon will also feature archive clips of both Gary Moore and Eddie Van Halen – the latter of whom will no doubt provide insight into the pair’s perceived blockbuster rivalry.

Never-before-seen footage and close-up clips of Rhoads wrestling with his beloved guitars, most notably his white Gibson Les Paul Custom and Sandoval Polka Dot V, will also be found throughout the documentary’s runtime.

You can watch the first trailer for the upcoming documentary – which features the voices of Osbourne and Van Halen – in the video below.

Marketed as “the untold true story” of Rhoads’ life, the film will trace the guitarist’s beginnings with Quiet Riot, his audition and subsequent time playing with Ozzy Osbourne, and the transcendent impact Rhoads’ playing had on the entire electric guitar landscape.

The documentary will also explore the legacy Rhoads left behind, after the guitarist tragically died in a plane crash at the age of just 25 in Leesburg, Florida, 40 years ago.

Speaking to ScreenRant, director Andre Relis said, “I’m beyond excited to be sharing Randy Rhoads: Reflections of a Guitar Icon with the world. I grew up listening to Randy in Quiet Riot and Ozzy Osbourne, and was inspired by his unmatchable talent.

“So much,” he added, “that I actually joined a band in the 90’s – a punk, metal infusion called Rubberneck – and became a touring artist. I’m thankful to my team of producers, and thankful to Tracii for helping to narrate the film and showcase the life of such a legendary guitarist.”

The 85-minute documentary – which was directed by Relis, and written and edited by Michael Bruining – will be available to stream across VOD platforms, such as iTunes and Amazon, from May 6.