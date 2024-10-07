“When you gonna be a frontman, I like frontmen that play guitars, not bass”: Super-producer Raphael Saadiq on why it's challenging to be a lead singer and dig in on bass at the same time

Saadiq reveals that while he played on Tony! Toni! Toné! records, he felt like he could never sing while playing bass live due to rhythmic differences

Raphael Saadiq at Royal Albert Hall in London, England
(Image credit: Colin Hutton/NBCUniversal)

Nowadays, Raphael Saadiq is known as a multi-instrumental Grammy Award-winning producer for the likes of Stevie Wonder, Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige. But in his early years, he made his mark as a bassist, most notably fronting and playing bass in the group Tony! Toni! Toné! However, he recently admitted that being the lead vocalist while playing bass can be tricky – which was one of the reasons he decided to switch to guitar.

“When you gonna be a frontman, I like frontmen that play guitars, not bass,” he says on the Broken Record Podcast. “I mean, I love Larry [Graham], he plays bass, but it's hard to play bass and sing, [like] Bootsy [Collins], Level 42, Rush."

