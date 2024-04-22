“Carlos Santana said, ‘I’ll play bass – you play guitar.’ I said I couldn’t, but he told me whatever I played belonged to me. I could own it”: Super-producer Raphael Saadiq on how he switched to guitar and earned his signature Fender Telecaster

By Amit Sharma
published

The Grammy-winning producer has worked with the biggest names in music. He explains why the Telecaster has appeared on every album he’s ever worked on – and shares what he learned from Stevie Wonder, Beyoncé, Barry Gibb and countless others

Raphael Saadiq
(Image credit: Fender)

Raphael Saadiq is one of the biggest and best hip-hop and soul producers on the planet. The American singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and studio wizard first rose to prominence in R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné! before going on to work closely with artists as globally revered as Beyoncé, Stevie Wonder and Mary J. Blige, as well as releasing five albums of his own and overseeing the music for a number of films and television shows.

The multiple Grammy winner’s name can be found on many hit recordings, from D’Angelo and Whitney Houston to Bee Gees and Kanye West, which means he’s no stranger to working with some of the most famous musicians on Earth.

Amit Sharma

Amit has been writing for titles like Total GuitarMusicRadar and Guitar World for over a decade and counts Richie Kotzen, Guthrie Govan and Jeff Beck among his primary influences as a guitar player. He's worked for magazines like Kerrang!Metal HammerClassic RockProgRecord CollectorPlanet RockRhythm and Bass Player, as well as newspapers like Metro and The Independent, interviewing everyone from Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy to Slash and Jimmy Page, and once even traded solos with a member of Slayer on a track released internationally. As a session guitarist, he's played alongside members of Judas Priest and Uriah Heep in London ensemble Metalworks, as well as handled lead guitars for legends like Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols, The Faces) and Stu Hamm (Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, G3).