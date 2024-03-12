Fender has partnered with multi-platinum artist, Grammy winner and multi-instrumentalist Raphael Saadiq for a limited-edition Telecaster signature guitar that’s been launched with the help of blues guitar titan Eric Gales.

As well as a prolific songwriter and Tony! Toni! Toné! band member with numerous solo and group albums to his name, Saadiq is also a highly influential force in the production scene, having produced tracks for the likes of Stevie Wonder, Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, Whitney Houston, John Legend, Joss Stone, and many others.

Throughout his diverse career, the R&B, soul and hip hop artist has been formally recognized with Grammy wins, as well as Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations – and now he’s also got a Fender signature guitar to add to those accolades.

As for the guitar itself, it goes without saying that Saadiq’s uniquely styled six-string is one of the more attention-grabbing Telecaster releases of the year so far, and is a far cry from some of the more vintage-styled single-cuts the firm has put out in recent times.

In fact, with its Dark Red Metallic finish, black binding, black headstock and custom acrylic pickguard, it wouldn’t look out of place in the Fender Japan catalog, which is no stranger to modern cosmetic designs.

But in practice, the model offers a deliberate old-school-meets-modern functional flair – something that Saadiq was very careful to preserve. To that end, there’s a classic ash body, a ‘59 C-shape maple neck and a 9.5”-radius slab rosewood fingerboard.

Other appointments worth noting include Custom Raphael Saadiq single-coils, voiced to have the necessary amount of “bite” required for Saadiq’s work, which are wired to a standard Tele control layout.

It is the aesthetics of this model that really make it stand out, though, and as Saadiq explains in the in-depth demo video above – for which he’s joined by Gales – the color scheme was inspired by his debut solo album, Instant Vintage, the cover of which saw him don an especially eye-catching piece of attire.

Once the looks were locked in, it was just a case of honing the tone in order to make it a versatile workhorse that would be suitable for a wide range of potential players and songwriters.

“I took it back and forth to make sure it had the bite I wanted,” Saadiq explained. “I really wanted this full sound that has a lot of depth, a lot of bite for soloing. I wanted it to be for players that like to write and also players that like to shred, and play live.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender)

“It’s huge for me because I’m a songwriter and I love to write on guitar,” he went on. “So now that I have my own signature guitar, I feel like there’s a lot of magic for me to start making. I’m really excited to see other people write on this guitar.”

While running through his debut signature model, Saadiq also gave an honorable mention to the guesting Gales: “I’m glad to have him here to play my guitar. This is probably damn near bigger than having my guitar: having him playing my guitar.

“I really don't actually believe that I have a signature guitar,” Saadiq continued. “I feel like I’m dreaming a little bit, that they just gave me a guitar and Eric is actually playing one. If I walk into a store and I see some kid playing this guitar, that’s going to blow my mind.”

The guitar was dutifully demoed with the help of Gales, who was on hand to showcase its snappy single-coil bite (and his stellar blues chops) while offering his own two cents on Fender’s latest partnership.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender)

“This is huge, man,” he observed of the move. “I wouldn’t wish to be no other place than where I am right now, with him celebrating something that’s well deserved for a highly esteemed songwriter [with] a track record that’s bigger than a phone book.

“The things that he brings to the table is a vast knowledge of so much that he's involved himself with, inserting himself [into] movie scores, and TV shows, and records, and just so much that he brings to the table.

“This guy’s phone is not consistently being rang off the hook because of what he can't do, it’s because of everything that he can do and has done. The dude, he delivers, man. He’s that dude.”

The arrival of Saadiq's signature Telecaster is the latest example of Fender looking to broaden its presence and formally champion the guitar in spaces outside conventional rock and blues genres. Previously, it partnered with Bruno Mars to release a similarly alluring signature Stratocaster.

The Raphael Saadiq Telecaster is available now for $2,399.

Head over to Fender for more information.