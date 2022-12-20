Ratin launches the Apeiron Morphing Fuzz, a one-stop dirt pedal that delivers a huge range of overdrive, distortion and fuzz tones

The Apeiron Morphing Fuzz is a new pedal born out of a partnership between Technoir guitarist Alexandros Finizio and German effects maker Ratin Pedals.

Essentially a two-in-one dirt pedal based on a silicone fuzz circuit, each side comes with three voicings (overdrive, distortion and fuzz), and it promises to run the gamut from vintage to modern filth.

Players can stack or contrast voices across the two sides according to their preference. It’s not a simple double-up, either – each channel has a distinct tone of its own. Channel 1 offers a smoother, vintage tone (supposedly more akin to a germanium circuit, despite the silicone diode), while Channel 2 is more modern take, offering ‘hi-gain, hi-definition’ tones.

It is, therefore, perhaps more accurate to say there are a total of six voices, which can be used in a variety of combinations. Hence the name Apeiron, which we’re told means ‘infinite’ in Greek.

Finally, alongside independent level, tone and volume knobs for each channel, there’s also a wet/dry blend and a handy built-in noise gate.

“[The unit starts] from the idea that all types of distortion share a common DNA and our love for old fuzz pedals,” explains Finizio. “We got inspired to create an adaptable distortion shaping unit that can bring classic sounds into today's genre-bending music style.”

The unit is being hand-built in Germany by Ratin’s designer and producer Alireza Roshannahad and you can watch Finizio putting it through its paces (with some additional delay, modulation and reverb) on an atmospheric cover of the Blade Runner soundtrack in the video above. Though he does a fine Van Halen, too...

If you like what you hear, the Apeiron can be pre-ordered until December 25 for an introductory price of €185 (approx. $197), plus shipping.

Head to Alexandros Finizio’s site (opens in new tab) for more information.