Recording King adds a parlor-sized model to its line of resonator guitars

Recording King – a California-based brand known for producing acoustic guitars as well as banjos and other stringed instruments – has unveiled the latest model in its line of resonator guitars.

The Parlor Metal Body Resonator features – you guessed it – a parlor-sized body constructed of nickel-plated bell brass and a Recording King-designed full-size hand-spun 9.5" cone – the same used in the company's best-selling Swamp Dog resonator guitars.

RK claims the design offers “midrange of classic biscuit-style metal bodies, but [with] more treble shimmer, giving it extra top-end clarity”.

It also features a mahogany neck with a 24.25" scale length and 1.75" nut width, and a 19-fret rosewood fingerboard, as well as a maple/ebony biscuit bridge and open-gear tuners.

The Parlor Metal Body Resonator is available now for $699.99. For more information, head to Recording King.