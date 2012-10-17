Recording King Announces Troubadour Limited Edition Sweepstakes

Recording King launched a new sweepstakes featuring the Recording King Limited Edition Troubadour acoustic.

The sweepstakes started on October 16, 2012 and runs till November 16, 2012. The grand prize package includes a Recording King Limited Edition Troubadour acoustic guitar and a vintage-style hardshell case.

Persons residing in the United States who are at least 18 years of age are eligible to enter to win.

Enter to win on the Recording King Facebook page.

The winner will be chosen at random and announced on November 20, 2012.

The Limited Edition Troubadour is a great-sounding small body acoustic with extra (4-1/2”) depth, solid Sitka spruce top, solid African mahogany back and sides, hand-shaped scalloped spruce x-bracing, 14-fret C-profile mahogany neck, rosewood fretboard and bridge, 24.75” scale with 1-3/4” bone nut, bone saddle and Grover vintage-style tuning machines. The classic-style “bell flower and diamond” fretboard inlay and the limited edition black gloss finish give this beauty a vintage look with a unique twist.

The vintage-stylehardshell case is built with 7-ply cross-grained wood construction, black tolex exterior, emerald crushed velvet interior, comfortable leather handle, 16mm high-density padding, 6 latches with 1 lock and an accessory compartment.

