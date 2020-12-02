Recording King unveils its second parlor-sized resonator, the Swamp Dog Parlor

Last month, Recording King announced the first parlor-sized addition to its line of resonator guitars. Now, the California company looks to double down with another parlor model, this time boasting a grittier, less pristine look.

The all-new Swamp Dog Parlor is the smaller sibling of RK's best-selling Swamp Dog Resonator, and features a similarly distressed bell brass body with a hand-spun 9.5" cone, and a satin-finished V-shaped mahogany neck with a 19-fret rosewood fingerboard.

As with its Parlor Metal Body Resonator, the company says the Swamp Dog Parlor “has all the swampiness and midrange of classic biscuit-style metal bodies, but the unique design adds more treble shimmer for extra top-end clarity.”

Other features include a nickel finish, 24.25" scale length, a black headstock overlay, Open-Gear tuning machines and a maple/ebony biscuit bridge.

The Swamp Dog Parlor is available now for $699.99. For more information, head to Recording King.