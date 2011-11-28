Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce First 2012 North American Tour Dates

After kicking off their tour support of their new album, I'm With You, in Europe, Red Hot Chili Peppers have just announced the first leg of their 2012 North American tour, which looks to kick off on January 25 in Charlotte, North Carolina. You can check out the tour dates below.

Tickets for the below concerts will go on sale on December 3.

I'm With You was released back in August via Warner Music

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2012 North American Tour Dates