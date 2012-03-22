Red Hot Chili Peppers to Be Inducted Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Chris Rock

If you're not familiar with the flow of things at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, each act being honored is inducted by a celebrity guest, typically a musician with some relation to that artist's career.

Never ones to do things by the book, the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be inducted by comedian Chris Rock. Rock is not only a friend of the band, but also directed the Chili Peppers' music video for "Hump de Bump," off their 2006 double album Stadium Arcadium.

As previously reported, longtime RHCP guitarist John Frusciante will not be in attendance that evening.

"He didn't feel comfortable coming, which we totally respect," drummer Chad Smith recently told Billboard. "We asked him. He said, 'I'm just not really comfortable with that, but good luck and thanks for inviting me.' It was all good. He's the kind of guy, I think, that once he's finished with something he's just on to the next phase of his life. The Chili Peppers are not really on his radar right now."