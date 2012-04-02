Red Hot Chili Peppers Giving Away Download of Five-Song Live EP

Who says you can't get anything good for free these days?

Red Hot Chili Peppers are giving away -- right now -- a five-song live EP as a free download on Redhotchillipeppers.com.

The songs were recorded during the band's 2011 European arena tour, and four of the five songs were recorded in the UK. The songs on the EP are "Give It Away," "If You Have To Ask," "Dani California," "Look Around" and "Monarchy Of Roses."

Red Hot Chili Peppers are kicking off their rescheduled US tour this week. It was pushed back after Anthony Kiedis underwent surgery to remove a crushed sesamoid bone and fix a detached flexor tendon in his foot.

Again, head here for your free EP.