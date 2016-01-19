Reunited Guns N' Roses Announce April 8 and 9 Shows on the Las Vegas Strip

Sure, they've already announced they'll be headlining Coachella in mid-April.

However, a reunited version of Guns N' Roses' classic lineup has just announced two earlier shows—April 8 and 9—at the new T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip.

As it stands, the April 8 show represents the first chance GNR fans will get to see the reunited version of the band. Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan are—for certain—taking place in the soon-to-be-announced tour.

The band has yet to announce the complete lineup for the reunion shows.

"What an honor to work with the biggest name in rock n' roll as part of the opening celebration of T-Mobile Arena,” said Bobby Reynolds, vice president of booking, AEG Live. “Guns N' Roses choosing to return to the stage in their full glory, on the Las Vegas Strip to open T-Mobile Arena is rock n' roll history. This is going to be an awesome event and not to be missed."

How to get tickets:

Citi card members will have access to pre-sale tickets through Citi’s Private Pass Program beginning 10 a.m. PT January 20 through 10 p.m. PT January 22. For complete pre-sale details, visit citiprivatepass.com.

General public tickets go on sale 10 a.m. PT January 23 at AXS.com. Tickets start at $79.50 (plus applicable service fees). Stay tuned for more GNR details.