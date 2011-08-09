Revolver's Tribute to Armed Forces Features Five Finger Death Punch, Avenged Sevenfold, Godsmack

The September/October issue of Revolver magazine, which comes out August 16, features a "Salute to the Troops" by hard rock and heavy metal musicians and is timed for the 10-year anniversary of the 9-11 tragedy.

Cover stars Five Finger Death Punch discuss how their 2010 trip to the Middle East to play for U.S. troops helped bring them closer together. 5FDP’s third album is set for release on October 11. Also, artists including Avenged Sevenfold, Disturbed, Godsmack, Staind and Shinedown recount their experiences on U.S.O. tours abroad, while members of Tool, All That Remains and others share stories of their days in the military.

The issue includes a feature on American Idol contestant James Durbin, who urged the US to “give metal a chance.” He discusses how he discovered metal by hearing Ronnie James Dio on the radio, what performing on Idol alongside Zakk Wylde and Judas Priest was like and what the future holds for him.

The issue features stories on Megadeth and Sebastian Bach, plus Metallica, the movie Fright Night, Theory of a Deadman, Kittie, Chimaira, Eyes Set To Kill and more.

This issue of Revolver also contains limited-edition baseball cards of the “Big 4” bands of thrash metal — Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax — who are set to play the historic first metal show ever at Yankee Stadium on September 14. The cards are modeled after the classic Topps baseball cards from 1986, the same year these four bands released their metal masterpieces.

