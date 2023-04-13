NAMM 2023: Revv unveils the Shawn Tubbs Tilt Boost – a tone-sculpting workhorse it hopes will be “your new always on pedal”

NAMM 2023: Revv Amplification has unveiled the Shawn Tubbs Tilt Boost – a boost pedal it’s billing as “your new always on pedal”.

Downsizing the Canadian firm’s Shawn Tubbs Signature Series Tilt Overdrive, the Tilt Boost is based around the needs of session guitarists who need to dial in their tone as quickly as possible.

Accordingly, the pedal features a TiltEQ that allows players to adjust bass and treble with one knob, while the Boost control adds up to 20dB of extra output.

Additional flexibility comes courtesy of a new Drive switch – which adds a fat clipping sound based on Tubbs’ favorite Tilt Overdrive setting – while a three-position Tight switch dials in the low-end EQ even further.

Elsewhere, there’s the usual 9V center-negative power supply operation, with a 18mA current draw.

(Image credit: Revv Amplification)

We like the idea of speedily shaping your tone to suit any scenario – according to Tubbs, his Nashville pals never wanted to turn off the boost on his previous signature pedal, so that bodes well for the Tilt Boost delivering on its premise. As the man himself says, “My Tilt Boost is my always on, always more pedal.”

The Shawn Tubbs Tilt Boost is available now for $169 – head over to Revv Amplification (opens in new tab) for more info.