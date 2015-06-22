Alice Cooper Box Set Coming July 31: 15 Studio Albums from 1969 to 1983

Rhino has announced a massive, 15-CD Alice Cooper box set titled Alice Cooper: The Warner Bros. Years. It will be available July 31.

The set features all 15 studio albums Cooper released on Warner Bros. from 1969 to 1983.

Cooper, along with guitarists Glen Buxton and Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway and drummer Neal Smith, recorded seven albums together, including four consecutive platinum records that culminated with Billion Dollar Babies in 1973. This lineup generated indelible hard rock classics like "I'm Eighteen," "School's Out," "Elected," "Hello Hooray" and "No More Mr. Nice Guy."

After releasing the platinum-certified Alice Cooper's Greatest Hits in 1974, Cooper launched a successful solo career in 1975 with Welcome to My Nightmare. The concept album about a child's nightmares peaked at Number 5, was certified platinum and featured the hit ballad "Only Women Bleed."

Over the next eight years, Cooper recorded seven more solo albums for Warner Bros. Among the many highlights from that period are the ballad "I Never Cry," "You And Me" from Lace and Whiskey, "How You Gonna See Me Now" from From the Inside and "Clones (We're All)" from Flush the Fashion.

Here's the contents of the new box set:

THE STUDIO ALBUMS 1969-1983:

- Pretties for You (1969)

- Easy Action (1970)

- Love It to Death (1971)

- Killer (1971)

- School's Out (1972)

- Billion Dollar Babies (1973)

- Muscle of Love (1973)

- Welcome to My Nightmare (1975)

- Alice Cooper Goes to Hell (1976)

- Lace and Whiskey (1977)

- From the Inside (1978)

- Flush the Fusion (1980)

- Special Forces (1981)

- Zipper Catches Skin (1982)

- DaDa (1983)