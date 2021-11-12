Prince and Jeff Beck bassist Rhonda Smith returns with new single Won’t Come Back

Rhonda Smith – bassist to the likes of Prince and Jeff Beck – has today released Won’t Come Back, her first solo single since 2006.

The new song sees the Canadian bass player wielding what appears to be a custom fretless PRS Grainger 4 bass and channeling a mix of soul, jazz and funk influences into a grooving pop single.

“Life, Love, and the fretless bass inspired me to write this song,” says Smith. “It’s an emotional subject and an emotional instrument.”

It’s the first material the Juno-awarding winning bassist and songwriter has released since 2006 album RS2. She’s kept pretty busy in the meantime, having worked with the likes of Jeff Beck, Chaka Khan, Beyoncé, T.I., Erykah Badu and Lee Ritenour.

However, as Smith detailed in her Bass Player interview back in February, she is best known for her long association with Prince. Smith worked with the Purple One from 1996’s Emancipation triple album through to 2004’s Musicology, and beyond in a live capacity. She then joined Jeff Beck's band in 2010.

As with many musicians, lockdown in 2020 gave Smith some space for writing her own material, which is where she says Won’t Come Back was born.

Head to Rhonda Smith’s official site for more information.