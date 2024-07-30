“Leo Fender got it wrong and Hendrix corrected it”: Richard Fortus explains the simple tweaks used by Jimi Hendrix and Joe Perry that improved the Stratocaster beyond its original design

By
published

Fortus has made the two relatively straightforward adjustments to his own signature Strat-style guitar, as he believes they both vastly improve a Stratocaster's tone

Richard Fortus and Jimi Hendrix
(Image credit: Neil H Kitson / David Redfern / Redferns / Getty Images)

Richard Fortus believes Jimi Hendrix inadvertently fixed two glaring issues with Leo Fender’s Stratocaster design, and they’re mods he’s since made to some of his own electric guitars.

In a recent interview with Total Guitar, the Guns N' Roses and Dead Daisies guitarist said that Hendrix's flipped playing – which saw him employ a right-handed Strat as a leftie – actually helped improve the guitar's tone.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

Phil Weller