Richie Kotzen has shared the official music video for his new single, "Venom." You can it out above.

The track is Kotzen’s first new solo music since the 2018 single, “Riot."

Kotzen recently wrapped a tour with the Winery Dogs, his trio with bassist Billy Sheehan (Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and drummer Mike Portnoy (Sons of Apollo, Dream Theater). The trek, titled Who Let the Dogs Out, was their first tour in close to three years.

For more information, head to RichieKotzen.com.