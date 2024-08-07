A massive 62-foot guitar honoring Rick Nielsen is heading to Illinois – and it’s shaped like his iconic checkerboard Hamer

By
published

The Cheap Trick star's Hamer Standard will be recreated as a monster installation that will sit outside the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford

Rick Nielsen holding his Checkerboard Hamer Standard
(Image credit: Future)

It’s been announced that Rick Nielsen is set to be honored with a 62-foot electric guitar that will be erected outside the entrance to the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford, Illinois.

But, before you ask, no, it won't be fashioned in the image of the Cheap Trick star’s nuts five-neck Hamer custom guitar – although that would certainly have been our first suggestion for the installation.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.