A massive 62-foot guitar honoring Rick Nielsen is heading to Illinois – and it’s shaped like his iconic checkerboard Hamer

It’s been announced that Rick Nielsen is set to be honored with a 62-foot electric guitar that will be erected outside the entrance to the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford, Illinois.

But, before you ask, no, it won't be fashioned in the image of the Cheap Trick star’s nuts five-neck Hamer custom guitar – although that would certainly have been our first suggestion for the installation.

Instead, as per an artist rendering, the 62-foot behemoth will be inspired by the checkerboard Hamer Standard that Nielsen famously played throughout his career.

It’s set to be a big ol’ installation for the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford, which is Nielsen’s – and the rest of Cheap Trick’s – native state.

It’s also a nice full-circle moment for Nielsen, who, back in 2019, strongly advocated for the Hard Rock brand to come to Rockford. Now, in recognition of his efforts – and in honor of his service to music – he’s been awarded a fitting tribute.

(Image credit: Hard Rock International)

Still, we’re a little disappointed it’s not the five-string that’s been chosen for the 62-foot monster. That would certainly have made an impression on the Hard Rock Casino’s doorstep.

Writing for Guitar Player in 2021, Nielsen recalled the origins of his flagship 1981 Hamer five-neck, and explained how he originally came up “with such a backbreaking idea for an instrument”.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Regardless, the 62-foot Hamer Standard – which is also going to measure 38-feet wide – will be mighty impressive. It won’t be the tallest Hard Rock guitar replica ever, though. A Peavey HP signature, which stands outside the Hard Rock in Biloxi, Mississippi, stands at 112-feet tall.

That one was further beaten in 2019 with the opening of the Hollywood Hard Rock Casino – a 450-foot structure that is actually built in the shape of a guitar.

Nielsen’s tribute is set to open later this month, ahead of a “guitar smash” weekend celebration on August 29 that will feature performances from Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, and Brad Paisley.

To find out more, head to Hard Rock.