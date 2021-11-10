Rickenbacker Guitars – Out of the Frying Pan Into the Fireglo documents the history of the iconic guitar brand

Phantom Books is set to publish a new in-depth history of Rickenbacker Guitars, Out of the Frying Pan Into the Fireglo, on November 29.

The book examines how the 90-year-old brand – a relative underdog to the Gibsons and Fenders of the world – has endured and created a cultural impact that has punches well above its weight.

Included within its 336 pages are new interviews with iconic players and fans including Roger McGuinn, Mike Campbell, Johnny Marr, Peter Buck, Paul Weller, Susanna Hoffs and Geddy Lee.

Appropriately, given Rickenbackers were instantly associated with the Beatles following their appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show in 1964, the book’s authors Martin and Paul Kelly also report they’ve managed to track down and photograph all of the seven surviving Rickenbackers owned by the Fab Four.

Beyond The Beatles, Rickies have been seen in the hands of Rush, Motörhead, The Jam, Fugazi, The Byrds, Creedence Clearwater Revival, R.E.M, The Stone Roses, The Who and Yes.

“The book details the fascinating story of how the electric guitar was created and developed in California during the early 1930s by George Beauchamp and Adolph Rickenbacker,” says publisher Phantom.

“And how, via unsung German born luthier Roger Rossmeisl, the company's designs developed into some of the most iconic musical instruments ever made.”

Alongside the wider release, there is a Super Deluxe edition, which is limited to just 800 copies. That features a textured hardback cover, and a 160-page book of “impossibly rare” Rickenbacker catalog reprints, alongside three posters.

Rickenbacker Guitars - Out of the Frying Pan Into the Fireglo is published November 29 for $47. The Super Deluxe two-volume set is priced at $235. Head to Phantom Books to preorder a copy.