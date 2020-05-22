Trending

Rigs of Dad unleashes the Kugescreamer - the only overdrive pedal with controls for Tone, More Tone and Most Tone

By

Beloved Instagram account teams up with Chicago Music Exchange and Keeley Electronics for charity stompbox

Whenever Guitar World is on the lookout for the next poker-hot gun-slinger to brand with our seal of approval, we prod, shake and wrestle our tablet devices over to Rigs of Dad, the Instagram account that shines a 2,000-watt spotlight on the hardest-grafting blue-collar fretworkers to hail from Pudgemont, the USA’s unofficial epicenter of local post-grunge supergroups.

Now, one of our favorite parody - sorry to break it to ya - accounts has partnered with Chicago Music Exchange and Keeley Electronics to release the Kugescreamer overdrive pedal, which promises to “produce more weight than an Oscar-hungry Christian Bale”.

Key to the Kugescreamer’s massive tone is, erm, three tone controls: Tone (gain), More Tone (tone) and Most Tone (volume), as well as a Lo/Hi switch. The tone itself? Well, we’d say it knocks it out of the hot-modded Tube Screamer ballpark.

Rigs of Dad Kugescreamer

(Image credit: Chicago Music Exchange)

So, if you’re seeking to upgrade your usual six-string hunting ground from the Nugget Hustle to the Pooge, the Kugescreamer is your one-way, premium economy ticket to hot-licksville.

Price of entry? $149, and a portion of the proceeds goes to Be Fido’s Friend, a Chicago-based animal advocacy and rescue organization - so you can be a big dawg and save a big dog at the same time.

Steer your browser into Chicago Music Exchange’s retail port for more info.