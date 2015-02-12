Ringo Starr's New Album, 'Postcards from Paradise,' to Feature Joe Walsh, Steve Lukather and Peter Frampton

Ringo Starr will release his 18th studio album, Postcards from Paradise, March 31 via Universal Music Enterprises.

The album, which features 11 original compositions, is the first Starr album to include a song written and recorded by Ringo Starr and his current All Starr Band—Steve Lukather, Todd Rundgren, Gregg Rolie, Richard Page, Warren Ham and Gregg Bissonette.

Postcards from Paradise was produced by Starr and recorded at his home studio in Los Angeles. As always, it features appearances by friends and family members.

"If I am recording and you're in town and drop by, you're going to be on the record!" Starr said in a press release.

This time, guest artists include guitarist (and Starr's brother-in-law) Joe Walsh, Benmont Tench, Dave Stewart, Ann Marie Simpson, Richard Marx, Amy Keys, guitarist Peter Frampton (who first appeared on Starr's 1976 album, Ringo's Rotogravure), bassist Nathan East and Glen Ballard.

Complete details and track-by-track will follow in the coming weeks.

Starr and his All Star Band will hit the road February 13 with dates in the U.S. and Latin America. On April 18, Starr will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, where he'll receive the Award for Musical Excellence.

For more about Starr, visit ringostarr.com.

Postcards from Paradise Track List: