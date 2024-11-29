The Beatles ’64 doc is essential viewing for every Fab Four fan – and you can sign up to watch it on Disney+ for just $2.99 a month in this Black Friday streaming deal

News
By
( , , )
published

Witness the story behind the Beatles’ legendary Ed Sullivan Show performance in this Martin Scorsese-produced epic – which is available exclusively on Disney+

The beatles, the ed sullivan show, new york, 60
(Image credit: Universal Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The Beatles have been the subject of some high-profile documentaries recently. In 2022, we had Peter Jackson’s Get Back epic, which charted the Fab Four’s journey in the lead up to recording their last-ever studio album.

This year, we have Beatles ’64 – a hugely anticipated film produced by generational filmmaker and award-winning director Martin Scorsese, which tells the story of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison’s seminal appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show. And, thanks to this Disney+ Black Friday steaming deal, you can watch the doc – and a ream of other Disney titles – from as little as $2.99 per month.

Disney+/Hulu duo basic bundle: was $10.99, now $2.99 per month

Disney+/Hulu duo basic bundle: was $10.99, now $2.99 per month
Catch the unmissable Beatles ’64 documentary – produced by filmmaking legend, Martin Scorsese – and witness the story of one of music’s most famous gigs by signing up for Disney+ today. The streaming service is currently offering a bundle deal to new subscribers, who can get access to both platforms (with ads) for just $2.99 per month for a year. That’s a killer saving on the regular price of $10.99 per month.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.