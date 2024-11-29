The Beatles ’64 doc is essential viewing for every Fab Four fan – and you can sign up to watch it on Disney+ for just $2.99 a month in this Black Friday streaming deal

The Beatles have been the subject of some high-profile documentaries recently. In 2022, we had Peter Jackson’s Get Back epic, which charted the Fab Four’s journey in the lead up to recording their last-ever studio album.

This year, we have Beatles ’64 – a hugely anticipated film produced by generational filmmaker and award-winning director Martin Scorsese, which tells the story of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison’s seminal appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show. And, thanks to this Disney+ Black Friday steaming deal, you can watch the doc – and a ream of other Disney titles – from as little as $2.99 per month.

Disney+/Hulu duo basic bundle: was $10.99, now $2.99 per month

Catch the unmissable Beatles '64 documentary – produced by filmmaking legend, Martin Scorsese

Few gigs are as famed as the Beatles’ New York turn from 1964, which was eternalized on The Ed Sullivan show. The first of three performances in February that year was viewed by 73 million viewers – making it the most-watched event of its time – and is considered to be the catalyst and cultural watershed moment that triggered Beatles hysteria (or ‘Beatlemania’) in the US.

Beatles ’64 – which is available exclusively on Disney+ – throws viewers into this formative time of the Beatles career, documenting the aftermath and cultural impact of the band's historic trip to New York for the gig.

Directed by David Tedeschi and produced by Scorses, Beatles ’64 is currently receiving rave reviews – it is sitting with 97% on Rotten Tomatoes – and should be considered essential viewing for all Fab Four fans.

For Black Friday, Disney+ is offering some bundle deals for new subscribers, the best of which lets you get both Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for just $2.99 a month for a full year. That represents a huge saving over the regular rate of $10.99 a month. To put that into perspective, this bundle will help you save a grand total of $96 over the course of 12 months.

Once signed up, you also have access to the rest of the Disney+ catalog, meaning for just $2,99 a month (that’s less than a cup of coffee) you’ll never be short of Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, or Pixar titles to choose from.

